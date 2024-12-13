Delhi: At least 6 schools receive bomb threats second time this week

For the second time in a week, multiple schools in Delhi were targetted with bomb threat emails, prompting the suspension of classes and triggering extensive security checks on Friday, December 13.

At least six schools in the national capital received these alarming emails early on Friday morning.

This incident closely follows a similar scare earlier in the week, on Monday, December 9, when at least 44 schools in the city received bomb threats via email. Authorities later confirmed that the threats on Monday were hoaxes, but the recurrence of such incidents has raised significant concerns.

According to a report by PTI, the latest emails were sent at 12:54 am on Friday. The sender referenced routine school activities, such as parent-teacher meetings and sports days, in the email while issuing a warning of bomb explosions on Friday and Saturday.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal voiced serious concerns over the safety and well-being of students.

“This is the second time this week that schools in Delhi have received bomb threats. It is deeply worrying. How will this affect the children and their education if such incidents continue?” Kejriwal wrote in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter).