Astro Bot wins big at The Game Awards, crowned GOTY

The Game Awards 2024, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 12, crowned Astro Bot as Game of the Year in its eleventh edition, Hindustan Times reports. Developed exclusively for the PlayStation 5 by Team Asobi, the title was lauded as a masterclass in platforming, triumphing over heavyweight contenders like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Black Myth: Wukong.

Studio head Nicolas Doucet, who accepted the award from Larian Studios’ Swen Vincke, dedicated the win to the development team and fans worldwide. In his heartfelt speech, Doucet reflected on childhood memories of playing Super Mario Bros, calling Astro Bot a tribute to platforming’s enduring legacy.

The evening was a resounding success for Astro Bot, which also clinched three additional awards: Best Family Game, Best Game Direction, and Best Action/Adventure Game. Doucet credited Nintendo’s influence on the title, underscoring Team Asobi’s commitment to innovation and nostalgia.

Other notable winners included Metaphor: ReFantazio, which earned Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and Best Role-Playing Game (RPG), and Balatro, which claimed both Best Indie and Best Debut Indie titles. As Hindustan Times highlights, performances by Snoop Dogg and an appearance by Harrison Ford added glamour to the night.

Additionally, major announcements featured prominently. Naughty Dog unveiled its new intellectual property, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, while CD Projekt Red teased The Witcher 4. Nostalgia ruled as Turok Origins and Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound marked the return of beloved franchises.