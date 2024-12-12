News

Who is the Indian student killed in road accident in Leicestershire?

A 32-year-old Indian student, Chiranjeevi Panguluri, tragically died in a road accident in Leicestershire, eastern England, while four others were hospitalised with serious injuries, stated a report by PTI.

According to Leicestershire Police, Panguluri, a passenger in a car that crashed into a ditch, was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident occurred early on Tuesday morning, December 10, when the grey Mazda 3 Tamura, travelling from Leicester to Market Harborough, veered off the road.

Three other passengers — one woman and two men — along with the driver, were taken to the hospital. The two male passengers are said to be in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

It is reported that all those involved in the collision are originally from Andhra Pradesh.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but has since been released on bail, PTI added.

In a statement, Leicestershire Police confirmed, "Chiranjeevi Panguluri, 32, was the passenger in the vehicle, which left the A6 road and came to rest in a ditch. Tragically, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passengers and the driver were taken to the hospital, with the two male passengers reported to have serious, but not life-threatening, injuries."

Authorities are appealing for witnesses, especially those who were on the A6 that morning or may have captured footage on dash cams, to come forward with any information.

