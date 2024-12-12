Whatsapp, Instagram return to normal after widespread outages

Meta's platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, have now largely returned to normal following a widespread outage on Wednesday, December 11, that disrupted millions of users across the globe, said a report by BBC.
The company has not yet confirmed if all issues have been fully resolved, though it reassured users on social media. "Thanks for bearing with us! We're 99% of the way there - just doing some last checks. We apologise to those who've been affected by the outage," Meta posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Outage-tracking website Downdetector logged over 22,000 reports of issues with Facebook and over 18,000 complaints related to WhatsApp on Wednesday night. Problems were reported across several regions, including the United Kingdom (UK), parts of Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and the US, added BBC.
As the services slowly came back online, WhatsApp reassured users with a tweet: "And we're back, happy chatting!"
Instagram also posted an update, "Andddd we're back - sorry for the wait, and thanks for bearing with us."
The outage began around 11.30 pm (IST) on Wednesday, according to Downdetector's data, with many users unable to access the apps at all or experiencing issues with feeds not refreshing. Meta acknowledged the issue, stating it was aware of a "technical problem" affecting some users and was working to resolve it.
“We’re aware of some issues accessing WhatsApp and are actively working on a fix. We’re starting to see things return to normal for most people,” WhatsApp said at the time.
Meta’s platforms are among the most widely used in the world, with Facebook alone boasting over three billion active monthly users.