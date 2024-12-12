Whatsapp, Instagram return to normal after widespread outages

Instagram also posted an update, "Andddd we're back - sorry for the wait, and thanks for bearing with us."

The outage began around 11.30 pm (IST) on Wednesday, according to Downdetector's data, with many users unable to access the apps at all or experiencing issues with feeds not refreshing. Meta acknowledged the issue, stating it was aware of a "technical problem" affecting some users and was working to resolve it.

“We’re aware of some issues accessing WhatsApp and are actively working on a fix. We’re starting to see things return to normal for most people,” WhatsApp said at the time.

Meta’s platforms are among the most widely used in the world, with Facebook alone boasting over three billion active monthly users.