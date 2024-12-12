'We want more Indian students to study in the US': EducationUSA official

The United States (US) Embassy hosted an education fair at the American Centre in New Delhi, aiming to guide Indian students in exploring higher education opportunities in the US. As reported by Times Now, the event featured representatives from EducationUSA, a US government-supported resource for prospective students, and included sessions on applying to universities and navigating the visa process.

Adelle Gillen, Public Diplomacy Officer at the US Embassy, highlighted the importance of Indian students in strengthening academic ties between the nations. "In 2024, more than 3,30,000 Indian students are studying in the US," she said, adding that studying abroad helps individuals "build global competencies" essential for professional success in an interconnected world.

Lewis Cardenas, EducationUSA Regional Manager for South Asia, underscored the diverse programmes available in the US. "The universities here offer programmes for all passions and interests, from Information and Technology to Arts, Humanities, and Sciences," he explained, as reported by Times Now.

The fair also included a dedicated counselling team to demystify the visa application process. Gillen noted, "We want more Indian students to study in the US, which is why we are reaching out to high school students and others to explain the process and encourage them to consider studying in the US."

As reported by Times Now, the fair was open to the public, with EducationUSA Advising providing further resources for aspiring students at the American Centre.