Telangana: Nine KGBV students fall ill likely due to fatigue from strenuous sports activities

Nine girl students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Sarangapur mandal fell ill, reportedly due to cold weather and exhaustion. After breakfast, the students experienced fever and dizziness, prompting school staff to take them to the hospital, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Three students were admitted to a local Primary Health Centre (PHC), while the others were taken to the Jagtial district headquarters hospital. The three treated at the PHC were discharged, while the remaining are under observation and stable. Hospital Superintendent Dr L Ramulu told TNIE that the illness was likely caused by fatigue from strenuous sports activities.

According to local reports, the recent health check-ups indicated hemoglobin levels of only six to seven among KGBV students. Additionally, the hostel, designed for 200 students, currently houses 300, leading to overcrowding, insufficient bathrooms and limited access to hot water, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Learning about the incident, concerned parents rushed to the school to check on their children’s health.

Also...

Around five students of Ashram School Wankidi mandal fell sick and staff members shifted them to a hospital for treatment in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District. Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samithi (Thuddum Debba) Mandal President Pendor Maruti visited the hospital to enquire about the students' health.