Rural education drives pay off as literacy rate climbs 10% over 10 years

India’s rural literacy rate has risen by 10 percentage points over the past decade, climbing from 64.7% in 2011 to 74.7% in 2021. The Ministry of Education shared these figures in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha, as reported by India Today.

The data reflects the significant strides made through targeted interventions aimed at reducing disparities between rural and urban education.

As India Today reports, the government attributed this growth to flagship initiatives such as the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (focusing on universal elementary education), the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (aimed at improving secondary education), and the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (a comprehensive programme aimed at integrating and improving school education across all levels, from pre-primary to higher secondary).

These schemes have addressed key issues like infrastructure gaps, teacher training, and financial barriers, leading to better enrolment and retention rates.

Gender equality in education has also advanced. Schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter) and Kanya Vidya Dhan Yojana (Girl’s Education Fund Scheme) have played pivotal roles in narrowing the literacy gap between men and women in rural areas.

However, challenges persist. High dropout rates at the secondary level and inadequate quality infrastructure in remote regions continue to hinder progress. Experts have emphasised the importance of sustained investments and innovative approaches, according to India Today.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling these issues by focusing on digital education and vocational training to ensure holistic literacy growth.