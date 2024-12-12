NFOBC: Kerala’s Former Education Minister ET Mohammed Basheer urges action on delays in fellowship disbursement

Former Education Minister of Kerala ET Mohammed Basheer has written to the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, expressing his concern over the persistent delays in the disbursement of fellowships under the National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC).



In his letter, the Member of Parliament (MP) highlighted the challenges faced by students, particularly research scholars, due to the repeated delays in the release of fellowship funds.



The issue, he noted, was brought to his attention by the All India Research Scholars Association (AIRSA), which has raised concerns over the negative impact these delays are having on the academic and financial stability of the students who rely on these fellowships.



The letter urges the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to address the matter promptly and resolve the issues raised in the petition by AIRSA. Basheer emphasised the urgency of the situation, appealing for the minister's immediate attention and action.