Dindigul: Gov't college lecturer dismissed after harassing girl student

A native of Pollachi who was working as a Guest Lecturer in the Government Arts College at Anwaribandhampatti reportedly verbally harassed the girl several times.

According to various sources, Arulselvam (48) from Pollachi was working as an Guest Lecturer in the Government Arts College at Anwaribandhampatti in Eriodu in Dindigul, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On September 26, students filed a complaint with the college administration demanding action against him for harassing a third-year student.

There was another allegation on the lecturers after he took photos of students and female professors a few days ago.

They teamed up and offered a written complaint to the college authorities on the issue.

Based on the seriousness, officials from the higher education department conducted an inquiry with the students and female employees.

All victims confirmed the complaints against Arul Selvam and stood by it. Based on the report, the lecturer was dismissed immediately, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

