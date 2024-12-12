Dhaka University protest hits a high note as students dance to Haryanvi beats outside VC’s office

Students at Dhaka University in Bangladesh turned to an unusual protest method to express their frustration with the administration’s inaction on noise pollution complaints. A viral video, as reported by the Economic Times, captures women students dancing and cheering to Sapna Choudhary’s Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal.
The spirited demonstration unfolded outside the Vice-Chancellor’s (VC) office, with a rickshaw-mounted loudspeaker playing the music.
The protest reportedly stemmed from long-standing grievances of hostel residents, who had repeatedly complained about noise disturbances near their accommodations. Despite lodging complaints with university authorities, including the VC, the students claimed that no action was taken. Frustrated, they decided to literally amplify their concerns by using loudspeakers.
According to the Economic Times, the students strategically played music to draw attention to their cause. Alongside the Haryanvi hit, they blasted Mika Singh’s Bollywood track Aaj Ki Party from the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
This unorthodox approach captured widespread attention, both online and on campus. Social media reactions ranged from amusement to admiration, with some praising the creativity and others noting the cultural crossover.
The Economic Times reports that many lauded the protest as an inventive way to demand accountability. Others speculated on the broader implications for university leadership, highlighting the students’ ability to turn an everyday grievance into a memorable statement.