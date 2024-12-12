Dhaka University protest hits a high note as students dance to Haryanvi beats outside VC’s office

Students at Dhaka University in Bangladesh turned to an unusual protest method to express their frustration with the administration’s inaction on noise pollution complaints. A viral video, as reported by the Economic Times, captures women students dancing and cheering to Sapna Choudhary’s Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal.

The spirited demonstration unfolded outside the Vice-Chancellor’s (VC) office, with a rickshaw-mounted loudspeaker playing the music.

The protest reportedly stemmed from long-standing grievances of hostel residents, who had repeatedly complained about noise disturbances near their accommodations. Despite lodging complaints with university authorities, including the VC, the students claimed that no action was taken. Frustrated, they decided to literally amplify their concerns by using loudspeakers.