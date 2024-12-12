Delhi schools and colleges to see reforms in crackdown against substance abuse

In a significant step to combat tobacco use and drug abuse in educational institutions, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has mandated the appointment of nodal officers across all schools and colleges in the national capital, who will ensure compliance with tobacco-free guidelines and oversee related awareness initiatives, ANI reports.

The directive follows the ninth review meeting of the State-Level Committee Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), chaired by the LG earlier this month.

According to ANI, Saxena has instructed the Chief Secretary to implement these guidelines strictly, appoint nodal officers in all educational institutions, and prominently display their names and contact details on campus.

As detailed in the press statement, the LG highlighted the importance of addressing violations under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.

He further emphasised the need for student-centric measures such as organising cessation programmes and counselling services for students and staff.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Anti-Narcotics Task Force) raised concerns about rising drug abuse among students, which Saxena took into account while formulating these measures.

ANI notes that the LG’s initiative also aims to address the lack of adequate guidance and counselling facilities in schools and colleges as part of his broader efforts to curb substance abuse and safeguard the well-being of young learners.