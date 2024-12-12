"Committed to promoting educational access, helping bridge socio-economic gaps": College Board official

A

Standardised assessments, such as the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), provide a common metric for student excellence and an accurate measure of academic potential, offering universities a reliable tool for evaluating applicants from diverse backgrounds.

Institutions such as MIT, Cambridge, and Ashoka University are setting new benchmarks in student recruitment and partnerships by leveraging these standardised assessments to identify and support high-achieving students globally.

The SAT’s role in admissions has been reinforced by institutions worldwide, including Ivy League institutions such as Yale, Dartmouth, Harvard, and Stanford, that recognise its predictive value for academic success and have reinstated it as an essential criterion for admission.

In India, over 50 universities, including Ashoka University, NMIMS, Flame University, and Shiv Nadar University, now accept SAT scores. This acceptance, combined with the ease of access at over 126 SAT centres across India, enables deserving students to pursue top-tier educational opportunities both domestically and internationally.

Universities and colleges, of course, make their own decisions about their admissions requirements and what is appropriate for their unique missions and goals.