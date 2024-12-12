Chandigarh Child Rights body warns Dosanjh to skip songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence, at his concert

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been issued a cautionary advisory by the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights ahead of his upcoming performance in the city on December 14, part of his 'Dil-Luminati' India tour.

The advisory focuses on protecting children from exposure to inappropriate content, noise, and alcohol during the event, as reported by ANI.

Shipra Bansal, Chairperson of the Commission, highlighted several concerns, noting that previous concerts by Dosanjh reportedly included children on stage and the playing of songs deemed unsuitable for minors.

“Sometimes some songs are played which are not good for children,” she said, referencing tracks like Le Patiala Peg and 5 Tara. The ANI report mentions that even modified lyrics of such songs were advised against.

The Commission also reiterated World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, cautioning against sound levels exceeding 120 decibels, which could harm children’s hearing. Additionally, organisers were reminded that under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, serving alcohol to individuals under 25 is punishable.

This isn’t the first such intervention. A similar advisory was issued prior to a concert by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla. As reported by ANI, Bansal expressed concerns that late-night concerts increase the likelihood of underage drinking.

This advisory follows legal notices previously served to Dosanjh by the Telangana government in November, directing him to avoid performing songs glorifying alcohol, drugs, and violence.