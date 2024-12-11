YesMadam got everyone thinking "why madam?": Employee "spills the beans" about controversial layoff email screenshot

YesMadam, an at-home beauty services start-up based out of the Delhi-National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR), sparked outrage on social media when a screenshot purportedly showing the company terminating a stressed employee went viral.

On Monday, December 9, Anushka Dutta, a copywriter at YesMadam tweeted a screengrab of the supposed email.

"What's happening at YesMadam? First you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we're feeling stressed? And not just me 100 other people have been fired too," Dutta wrote on LinkedIn, reports Hindustan Times.

After facing widespread criticism over the reportedly insensitive move, the Noida-based company issued a three-page statement "clarifying" that it was all part of a corporate initiative aimed at highlighting the significance of employee well-being.

The company revealed that they did not fire their employees, rather gave them a break to reset and encouraged them to release their stress, rest and recharge.

After a few hours, Dutta also took to LinkedIn to post her side of the story.

"Everybody is curious to know what really happened at YesMadam, I am spilling the beans here. Yes, the survey did happen, in fact, I volunteered in the survey, and was part of the core team which gave birth to the idea of De-Stress Leaves," she wrote.

She added that the employees were taken into confidence and were in on the whole thing. "We didn’t send any emails, the screenshot which went viral was a planned move," she said.