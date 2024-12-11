UPSC releases NDA & NA, CDS I Exam 2025 notification: Registration begins today

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the release of the official notification for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025, and the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



Interested candidates can find the notifications on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.



Important dates:

- Registration period: December 11 to December 31, 2024

- Examination date: April 13, 2025



Candidates must complete the application process online through the UPSC portal at http://upsconline.nic.in. Before applying, applicants must register on the One-Time Registration (OTR) platform available on the commission’s website.



Steps to register :



1. Visit http://upsconline.nic.in.

2. Click the registration link for UPSC NDA & NA or CDS I Exam 2025.

3. Enter your registration details on the new page.

4. Submit the details and log in to access the application form.

5. Complete the form and pay the application fee.

6. Submit the form, download the confirmation page, and save a hard copy for future reference.



Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes



Application fees

- For CDS I: Rs 200 (Female, Scheduled Castes - SC, and Scheduled Tribes - ST candidates are exempted). Payment can be made via cash at any SBI branch, Visa/Master/RuPay credit/debit card, UPI, or via internet banking.



- For NDA & NA I: Rs 100 (SC, ST, female candidates, and wards of Junior Commissioned Officers/Non-Commissioned Officer/Other Ranks JCOs/NCOs/ORs are exempted). Payment options are the same as for CDS.

For more details and direct access to the application links, visit UPSC’s official websites.