UGC NET December 2024: Registration deadline extended; apply by today December 11

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2024 registration deadline. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Aspiring candidates have until 5 pm on December 11, 2024, to submit their applications on the official website, https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Additionally, candidates must pay the required examination fee by 11.50 pm on the same day.



The registration process was scheduled to close on December 10, 2024. However, the extension provides a final opportunity for those who missed the earlier deadline.

The correction window for submitted applications will be open from December 12 to December 13, 2024, allowing candidates to make necessary edits.



The UGC NET December 2024 examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 26 to January 6, 2025. This highly competitive test evaluates candidates' eligibility for the roles of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.



The NTA urges candidates to complete the registration process promptly and double-check all entered details before submission. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates or notifications.



For any assistance or inquiries, the NTA helpline is available at 011-40759000, or candidates can email ugcnet@nta.ac.in. This extension offers a crucial opportunity for aspiring candidates to secure their applications for the upcoming exam.