Tamil Nadu: 12-year-old schoolgirl dies of cardiac arrest

A 12-year-old schoolgirl died after suffering a cardiac arrest inside her classroom at a private school in Ranipet on Monday afternoon, December 9. Police sources said the family confirmed that the girl had a pre-existing cardiac-related illness for which she had been undergoing treatment, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the sources, the Class VII student, V Esha Aadhithya from Ranipet, collapsed inside her classroom during lessons and lost consciousness.

The school administration rushed Esha to Government Head Quarters Hospital, Walajah, but the doctors pronounced her dead on arrival, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Following an autopsy, the body was handed over to the family. The Kaveripakkam police registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain further details.

