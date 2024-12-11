Students protest in Hazaribagh over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand CGL exam results

Hazaribagh witnessed a significant protest yesterday, Tuesday, December 10, as hundreds of students took to the streets, alleging serious irregularities in the recently declared results of the Jharkhand Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination. This was stated in a report by Hans India.



The protest, organised primarily by aspirants who had appeared for the exam, took place near the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) office, creating a tense atmosphere in the city.



The aggrieved students claimed that the results showed signs of favouritism and manipulation, with some alleging that candidates from influential backgrounds were given undue preference. Several aspirants expressed their dissatisfaction with the selection process, arguing that it lacked transparency.



One protestor, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “The selection list is suspicious. Candidates with higher scores were left out, while others with lower marks made it through. We demand a thorough investigation into this matter.”



Many students raised concerns over discrepancies in the cut-off marks and alleged that the evaluation process was riddled with errors. Holding placards and raising slogans against the JPSC, they demanded immediate intervention from the state government to ensure justice for the deserving candidates.



The protest drew attention from the local administration, and police were deployed to maintain order. A few protestors also submitted a memorandum to the authorities, urging them to review the results and ensure fairness in the selection process.



As the agitation continues to gain momentum, students across Jharkhand are rallying behind the cause, calling for transparency and accountability in competitive examinations. The government has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.



This incident has once again highlighted the recurring grievances of students in the state regarding recruitment processes, with demands for reforms growing louder.