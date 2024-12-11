NEET PG 2025 scheduled for July 31; internship completion deadline confirmed

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 will take place on July 31, 2025. This was stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Alongside this, it has been clarified that only those candidates who complete their compulsory one-year internship by May 31, 2025, will be eligible to appear for the examination.



This announcement aims to address concerns raised in previous years when changes to eligibility criteria left many aspirants uncertain. According to the official statement, this early notification allows students sufficient time to plan their preparations.

Meanwhile, to curb the menace of ragging in the medical colleges the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued strong directives to medical colleges across the country, emphasising the need for strict anti-ragging measures.



The NEET PG exam is a gateway to postgraduate medical programmes in India, including MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses. In recent years, delays in notification and internship-related confusion have sparked debates among aspirants. However, the NBEMS has reassured candidates that they are striving to streamline the process this year.



Candidates can expect the detailed bulletin and registration timeline for NEET-PG 2025 to be released soon on the official NBEMS website. Aspirants are advised to stay updated through official channels to avoid misinformation.