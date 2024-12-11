MUHS to send MBBS question papers via email after paper leak scare

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has decided to deliver the remaining question papers for the ongoing second-year MBBS examinations to colleges via email only after students have been seated in exam halls, following allegations of exam paper leak.

The university made this decision during an urgent meeting of the Examination Board conducted yesterday, Tuesday, December 11.

The remaining examinations will be held on December 11, 13, and 19, reports The Indian Express.

The development came after MUHS received two emails reporting a paper leak during an ongoing MBBS examination.

The ongoing MBBS examination started on December 2. On the same day, MUHS received an email indicating a potential leak of the second-year Pharmacology question paper, only hours before the exam began.

Shortly after, MUHS announced a re-exam for the paper on December 19. The MUHS received a similar notification on December 9, when the Pathology exam was set.

Instead of rescheduling the exam, MUHS opted to alter the question paper and deliver it to all colleges via email. Colleges were instructed not to use hard copies of examination papers sent in advance.

According to an official, MUHS is still considering whether sending question papers will become common practice.

Meanwhile, the medical university has appointed a high-level inquiry group to investigate the allegations of question paper leaks.