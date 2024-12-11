MCC updates NEET-PG 2024 schedule: Details here

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 counselling schedule has been revised by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The updated schedule is available on the official website, mcc.nic.in, for candidates prepared to take part in the counselling session.

According to the Times of India, the Round 2 choice filling and locking procedure for NEET-PG counselling is scheduled to conclude today, December 11, 2024, as per the revised schedule.

While the choice-locking feature will open at 4 pm on December 10 and close at 8 am the next day, the choice-filling option will be accessible until 8 am on December 11.

The results are expected to be announced on December 12, 2024, while seat allocation processing for Round 2 of NEET-PG counselling is scheduled from December 11 to December 12, 2024.

Candidates will be able to report to and join their colleges allotted between December 13 and December 20, 2024. Medical colleges will then validate the data of joined candidates, which MCC will release from December 21 to December 22, 2024.