FIITJEE Chairman DK Goel faces backlash over abusive rant in viral video

A viral video featuring DK Goel, Chairman of the prestigious coaching institute FIITJEE, has triggered widespread condemnation on social media after he was seen verbally abusing employees during an official online meeting. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.
The incident came to light when the video, uploaded on Reddit, began circulating widely. It shows Goel addressing a virtual meeting with several centre heads.
The controversy started when a staff member from FIITJEE’s Thane branch raised a question regarding the company’s recent investment in the EdTech industry. Despite the staff member clarifying that the information was publicly available, Goel responded with immediate anger, unleashing a barrage of abusive remarks.
In the now-viral clip, Goel can be heard shouting: “Useless people… what kind of sh*t people are these? You know the name of your father, the person who has written this? Nonsense. Go ask your mother who your father is. Nonsense people.” His outrage escalated further as he demanded, “Who is this bloody person? Throw him out of Mumbai!”
The video has drawn sharp criticism online, with many calling his behaviour unprofessional and unacceptable. Critics have highlighted the incident as an example of toxic work culture, demanding accountability from the institute’s leadership. FIITJEE has yet to issue a formal statement addressing the matter.