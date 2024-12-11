FIITJEE Chairman DK Goel faces backlash over abusive rant in viral video

A viral video featuring DK Goel, Chairman of the prestigious coaching institute FIITJEE, has triggered widespread condemnation on social media after he was seen verbally abusing employees during an official online meeting. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The incident came to light when the video, uploaded on Reddit, began circulating widely. It shows Goel addressing a virtual meeting with several centre heads.

The controversy started when a staff member from FIITJEE’s Thane branch raised a question regarding the company’s recent investment in the EdTech industry. Despite the staff member clarifying that the information was publicly available, Goel responded with immediate anger, unleashing a barrage of abusive remarks.