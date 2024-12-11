CSSET 2025 registration window to be closed shortly: Here’s how to apply

The registration window for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2025 will be closed shortly on the Institute of Company Secretaries of India's (ICSI) official website.

Candidates who have not yet registered for the exam may do so before December 15, 2024. The test will be held on January 11, 2025, reports EduGraph.

To be able to appear for the test, candidates must have passed the Class XII Board exam. Students appearing for their Board examinations in 2025 can also apply.

Here’s how students can apply:

Visit ICSI's official webpage at icsi.edu

Under the 'Online Services' page, click 'Register for CsEET'

Click the 'Registration' tab

Fill up the application form

Upload all the essential documents

Pay the fees

Submit your application

Candidates will be tested in the following subjects: Business communication, legal aptitude and logical reasoning, economic and business environment and current affairs, and quantitative aptitude.

The exam will be proctored remotely, and students must score 50 per cent overall with 40 per cent in each subject.