CLAT 2025 Counselling: Last date of registration, seat matrix HERE

The CLAT 2025 Counselling process, which closes registration on December 20, consists of 5 rounds
Representational image. Pic: ANI
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) declared the results of the Common Law Aptitude Test 2025 (CLAT 2025) on December 9. Today, December 11, the admissions counselling registration has been opened, and candidates must finish their registration by December 20.

For candidates wanting to pursue an LLB or LLM, the counselling round is the next step towards admission to an NLU, reports India Today.

A total of 24 NLUs and around 60 law schools accept CLAT 2025 scores for admission.

The consortium recently announced that India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER) Goa and Rajendra Prasad National Law University (RPNLU) Prayagraj have joined the Consortium of NLUs, and that the number of seats open at NLSIU Bengaluru has been increased to 310, with 10 additional seats reserved for Karnataka students.

Here is the seat matrix for LLB admissions:

  1. National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru: 310 (revised)

  2. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNLU), Patiala: 180

  3. Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar: 172

  4. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata: 132

  5. National Law University, Jodhpur: 120

  6. National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi: 60

  7. National University of Study & Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi: 120

  8. Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam: 120

  9. Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai: 100

  10. Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad: 60

  11. Dharmashastra National Law University (DNLU), Jabalpur: 120

  12. National Academy of Legal Study & Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad: 132

  13. National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal: 202 ( 134 - BA LLB, 68 - BSc LLB)

  14. Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur: 170

  15. Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU), Lucknow: 187

  16. Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna: 138 (69 seats for BA LLB, 69 for BBA LLB)

  17. National Law University Odisha (NLUO), Cuttack: 180

  18. National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Assam: 60

  19. The Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU), Tiruchirapalli: 114

  20. Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur: 120

  21. Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla: 180 (120 BA LLB + 60 BBA LLB)

  22. Dr B R Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU), Sonipat, Haryana: 120

  23. National Law University, Tripura: 120

  24. Dr. Rajendra Prasad National Law University Prayagraj: 60

  25. GNLU Silvassa Campus: 66

Here’s the seat matrix for LLM admissions:

  1. National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru: 100 seats

  2. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata: 100 seats

  3. National Law University, Jodhpur: 50 seats

  4. Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar: 57 seats

  5. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNLU), Patiala: 60 seats

  6. National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi: 60 seats

  7. National University of Study & Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi: 50 seats

  8. Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam: 60 seats

  9. Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai: 50 seats

  10. Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad: 60 seats

  11. Dharmashastra National Law University (DNLU), Jabalpur: 50 seats

  12. National Academy of Legal Study & Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad: 66 seats

  13. National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal: 60 seats

  14. Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur: 90 seats

  15. Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU), Lucknow: 31 seats

  16. National Law University Odisha (NLUO), Cuttack: 46 seats

  17. National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Assam: 40 seats

  18. The Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU), Tiruchirapalli: 18 seats

  19. Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur: 60 seats

  20. Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla: 80 seats

  21. National Law University, Tripura: 50 seats

  22. GNLU Silvassa Campus: 57 seats

The admissions counselling process will consist of five rounds. Candidates who do not get a seat in one round should wait for the next round.

The final rounds, four and five, will take place in May 2025 to fill any seats that remain empty after May 14, 2025.

The central admissions procedure will end after the fifth round, while a few NLUs may continue to admit candidates to fill outstanding vacancies following their respective individual policies.

