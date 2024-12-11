CLAT 2025 Counselling: Last date of registration, seat matrix HERE

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) declared the results of the Common Law Aptitude Test 2025 (CLAT 2025) on December 9. Today, December 11, the admissions counselling registration has been opened, and candidates must finish their registration by December 20.

For candidates wanting to pursue an LLB or LLM, the counselling round is the next step towards admission to an NLU, reports India Today.

A total of 24 NLUs and around 60 law schools accept CLAT 2025 scores for admission.

The consortium recently announced that India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER) Goa and Rajendra Prasad National Law University (RPNLU) Prayagraj have joined the Consortium of NLUs, and that the number of seats open at NLSIU Bengaluru has been increased to 310, with 10 additional seats reserved for Karnataka students.

Here is the seat matrix for LLB admissions:

National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru: 310 (revised) Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNLU), Patiala: 180 Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar: 172 The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata: 132 National Law University, Jodhpur: 120 National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi: 60 National University of Study & Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi: 120 Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam: 120 Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai: 100 Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad: 60 Dharmashastra National Law University (DNLU), Jabalpur: 120 National Academy of Legal Study & Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad: 132 National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal: 202 ( 134 - BA LLB, 68 - BSc LLB) Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur: 170 Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU), Lucknow: 187 Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna: 138 (69 seats for BA LLB, 69 for BBA LLB) National Law University Odisha (NLUO), Cuttack: 180 National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Assam: 60 The Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU), Tiruchirapalli: 114 Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur: 120 Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla: 180 (120 BA LLB + 60 BBA LLB) Dr B R Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU), Sonipat, Haryana: 120 National Law University, Tripura: 120 Dr. Rajendra Prasad National Law University Prayagraj: 60 GNLU Silvassa Campus: 66

Here’s the seat matrix for LLM admissions:

National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru: 100 seats The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata: 100 seats National Law University, Jodhpur: 50 seats Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar: 57 seats Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNLU), Patiala: 60 seats National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi: 60 seats National University of Study & Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi: 50 seats Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam: 60 seats Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai: 50 seats Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad: 60 seats Dharmashastra National Law University (DNLU), Jabalpur: 50 seats National Academy of Legal Study & Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad: 66 seats National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal: 60 seats Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur: 90 seats Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU), Lucknow: 31 seats National Law University Odisha (NLUO), Cuttack: 46 seats National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Assam: 40 seats The Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU), Tiruchirapalli: 18 seats Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur: 60 seats Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla: 80 seats National Law University, Tripura: 50 seats GNLU Silvassa Campus: 57 seats

The admissions counselling process will consist of five rounds. Candidates who do not get a seat in one round should wait for the next round.

The final rounds, four and five, will take place in May 2025 to fill any seats that remain empty after May 14, 2025.

The central admissions procedure will end after the fifth round, while a few NLUs may continue to admit candidates to fill outstanding vacancies following their respective individual policies.