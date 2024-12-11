CAT 2024 results may be out on THIS date

The Common Aptitude Test 2024 (CAT 2024) results are likely to be announced on December 20, 2024.

While the official CAT 2024 announcement suggests that the results will most likely be announced in the second week of January 2025, the results could be released in the third week of December, as per the trend in the past two years, according to a report by Business Standard.

Candidates can estimate their CAT 2024 score or percentile based on the analysis of the answer key, and use this information to narrow down their options for Masters of Business Administration (MBA) admissions.

The results will be made available on the official website of the exam, iimcat.ac.in.

Here’s how candidates can access their results:

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in

Click on the IIM CAT 2024 results link

Login with the User ID and Password

The CAT scorecard will be revealed

Download a PDF file for future use

This year, over 3.29 lakh candidates registered for the CAT 2024 tests, with 2.93 lakh taking the test. On November 24, 2024, the tests were administered at 389 exam centres.

The CAT 2024 exam pattern has also changed, with the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Analysis sections each having 22 questions and the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension segment having 24 questions, for a total of 68 questions.