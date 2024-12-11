"Access remains core to our mission": College Board official

A

At the College Board, our mission-driven approach focuses on supporting students’ educational passions and clearing a path toward academic and career success. While our organisation originally founded in 1900 to expand access to leading United States (US) higher education, our mission today is truly global and aspires to improve trajectories for students around the world, including India.

Access remains core to our mission, and we are committed to removing financial barriers to student success. In India, we developed the India Scholars Program to support high-achieving, low-income students. This merit-cum-need-based scholarship covers significant tuition costs at select India Global Alliance universities, making quality education more accessible to students from diverse backgrounds.

Notably, in response to the times and to increase access, we transitioned the SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) exam to a digital format. This has solved for reach to a great degree, while also providing students with flexibility and ease of logistics.

Again, we are committed to equal access, and for students who do not have access to a device to take the SAT, we will lend them a device at no cost.

As a global not-for-profit organisation deeply committed to the educational success of students, we recognise that talent is universal, yet opportunities are not always equally distributed. Our work with universities and schools aims to bridge this gap, enabling greater access to quality education for all.