"Access remains core to our mission": College Board official
How has the landscape of global higher education evolved in the post-pandemic world, particularly in terms of access and equity, and how is the College Board working with universities to support smoother student transitions through innovations in assessments and admissions processes?
At the College Board, our mission-driven approach focuses on supporting students’ educational passions and clearing a path toward academic and career success. While our organisation originally founded in 1900 to expand access to leading United States (US) higher education, our mission today is truly global and aspires to improve trajectories for students around the world, including India.
Access remains core to our mission, and we are committed to removing financial barriers to student success. In India, we developed the India Scholars Program to support high-achieving, low-income students. This merit-cum-need-based scholarship covers significant tuition costs at select India Global Alliance universities, making quality education more accessible to students from diverse backgrounds.
Notably, in response to the times and to increase access, we transitioned the SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) exam to a digital format. This has solved for reach to a great degree, while also providing students with flexibility and ease of logistics.
Again, we are committed to equal access, and for students who do not have access to a device to take the SAT, we will lend them a device at no cost.
As a global not-for-profit organisation deeply committed to the educational success of students, we recognise that talent is universal, yet opportunities are not always equally distributed. Our work with universities and schools aims to bridge this gap, enabling greater access to quality education for all.
Can you elaborate on how College Board's AP Program helps students and any new initiatives or collaborations College Board is pursuing to further support student success?
Our Advanced Placement (AP) Program is designed to support students as they engage with college-level coursework while still in high school. We strongly believe exposure to university-level course work in secondary schools will prepare students for success once they are enrolled in higher education.
AP courses and exams allow students to explore subjects that interest them in-depth, while also preparing them for the rigor of university academics. Through AP, students can signal their preparedness in university applications and earn college credits which lead to even more advanced study.
In fact, the acceptance of AP scores for college credits is also steadily rising in India, with Universal AI University in Karjat, Mumbai, recently becoming the first Indian institution to officially recognise AP credits, highlighting how AP can create new pathways for students to pursue their educational goals. We hope that, over time, AP will grow to complement all educational boards, enabling more students to realise their dreams.