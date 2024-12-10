RUHS medical officer recruitment 2024: Expanded opportunities with 260 additional posts

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has enhanced its 2024 Medical Officer recruitment drive, increasing the total vacancies from 1,220 to 1,480. The decision, sanctioned by the Finance Department, emphasises the state’s dedication to healthcare infrastructure. This was stated in a report by Live Hindustan.

Eligible candidates must hold an MBBS degree, be registered with the Rajasthan Medical Council, and demonstrate proficiency in Hindi in Devanagari script along with knowledge of Rajasthan's cultural nuances.

The application process includes online registration, uploading required documents, and paying the prescribed fee. Examination dates and further details will soon be available on the official RUHS website. Candidates are advised to stay updated to ensure timely submission.

A post by Med Bulletin on X (previously Twitter) highlighted this development as a vital step in improving medical services in Rajasthan. This initiative offers aspiring doctors not only job security but also an opportunity to serve in both urban and rural areas, addressing the growing demand for medical professionals.

This expansion is a testament to Rajasthan’s commitment to strengthening its healthcare sector and ensuring improved services for its citizens while offering promising career opportunities to medical graduates. This move is expected to significantly benefit public health across the state.