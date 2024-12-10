Google's quantum chip faster than the most powerful supercomputer in the world?

Will computers surpass human intelligence? Technology giant Google would argue that theirs might be well on its way there!

Willow, Google's latest quantum chip, has made revolutionary advances in quantum computing, with the potential to reshape the future of computation.

The chip solved a problem in less than five minutes that would take Frontier, the world's fastest supercomputer, an incredible 10 septillion years to complete, reports Economic Times.

This astounding achievement is a significant step forward in the goal of scalable, error-free quantum computers.

Willow also proved an ability to reduce errors significantly as it scaled, exhibiting what is termed as "below threshold" in the industry.

According to Hartmut Neven, Founder of Google Quantum AI, the chip was able to reduce error rates by half with each addition of encoded qubits, making it a historic milestone in quantum error correction.

Willow's performance was assessed using the Random Circuit Sampling (RCS) benchmark, which is considered one of the most difficult tasks for quantum computers.

The results proved Willow's ability to perform computations well beyond what classical computers can do.

Google expects quantum computing technology such as Willow to transform various sectors, including developing next-generation medicines and designing energy-efficient batteries.

In addition to these advancements, Google hopes to make quantum computing more accessible by providing open-source tools and a Coursera course to help academics and engineers develop future-solving algorithms.