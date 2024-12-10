Future roadmap for Melbourne Global Centre in India
As someone who has been deeply involved in both teaching and research, what advice would you give to young scholars aspiring for a global academic career?
The academic system is very competitive, but it is also an incredibly rewarding career. Teaching students has given me many proud moments and seeing the impact your research can make in the lives of people is a very special experience.
Hard work and persistence are the key to success, and I would encourage anyone with the passion and commitment to their respective fields to pursue a career in academia and join our growing global community.
What initiatives can we expect from the Melbourne Global Centre to encourage grassroots-level academic and research participation in India?
The Melbourne Global Centre will enhance the University’s existing programmes within India and with Indian institutions. We take an end-to-end approach to partnering in India, collaborating throughout the entire learning lifecycle — from early childhood education to graduate research.
We have run an Early Childhood Teaching programme to upskill the teaching workforce in India. Our Schools Engagement Program has supported educational mobility and career success for young students, run in collaboration with Global Education Solutions in over 150 schools and engaging over 70,000 students.
And our undergraduate pathways and graduate education programmes have engaged hundreds of students in opportunities for further education.
In your opinion, how can institutions like the University of Melbourne play a role in bridging global knowledge gaps and creating a more interconnected academic community?
Our university’s purpose — to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research — remains at the core of everything we do. Our role is to make a difference in society, address significant global problems and help lead and create a better world.
We do this through our people, research, knowledge-sharing, and partnerships, and by producing curious, creative, global citizens who are prepared to shape the world.