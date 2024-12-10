Doctors seek action against JIPMER Puducherry professor who abused medico

Expressing grave concern over allegations of verbal and physical abuse against a junior resident by an associate professor in the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, the Resident Doctors Association (JRDA) at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry has formed a special committee to secure justice for the residents.

In a letter dated November 28, 2024, the junior residents had brought the issue to light, describing the professor's behaviour as "appalling" and a violation of professional ethics and human decency, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

To address the allegations, the special committee formed by JRDA will collect all relevant facts and communicate with the administration.

The JRDA reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a respectful and professional workplace and stressed that the institution maintains a "zero-tolerance" policy toward abuse and professional ragging.

In a strongly-worded statement, the JRDA condemned the actions as a "blatant breach of foundational institutional values" and pledged unwavering support for the affected residents, backing their demand to take action against the faculty member.

"Such conduct is not leadership, it is weakness, arrogance, and a failure of professional judgment," the association stated, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The JRDA commended the residents for their courage in coming forward. "We stand united to uphold dignity, respect, and professionalism as non-negotiable standards in our workplace," the association emphasised.