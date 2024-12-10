CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Notification released, registrations started from Dec 9

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the notification for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) December 2024 examination on its website. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Aspiring candidates started submitting their online applications on December 9, 2024, marking the beginning of the registration process.



About the Examination

The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 aims to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for various academic and research opportunities. These include the award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, or admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.



Candidates can apply online between December 9, 2024, and December 30, 2024, while the last date for payment of application fees is December 31, 2024.

A correction window will be available for candidates to make changes in their application forms from January 1 to January 2, 2025.



The CSIR UGC NET December 2024 examination is scheduled to take place between February 16 and February 28, 2025, with a total duration of three hours (180 minutes). Test papers will cover the following subjects:



- Chemical Sciences

- Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

- Life Sciences

- Mathematical Sciences

- Physical Sciences



Important Instructions for students

Candidates are allowed to submit only one application. Multiple applications will not be entertained under any circumstances. Before applying, candidates should carefully review the eligibility criteria mentioned in the official Information Bulletin.



The exam fee must be paid online using debit/credit cards, internet banking, or UPI. Candidates are advised to provide their own or their parents/guardians' valid email addresses and mobile numbers while registering. Communication regarding the exam will be sent only through the registered email or mobile number.



For assistance, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at *011-40759000* or *011-69227700, or email their queries to csirnet@nta.ac.in.



Make sure to complete the registration process and submit your applications on time to avoid last-minute hassles.