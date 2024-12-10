BPSC issues crucial notice for 70th CCE aspirants: Key details inside

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice regarding the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), aimed at providing clarity and updates for candidates preparing for the examination. This was stated in a report by the Times of India.

Aspirants are advised to carefully go through the instructions to avoid any last-minute confusion.



According to the notice, candidates must ensure their applications are complete and accurate to be considered for the examination. BPSC has urged applicants to verify the details they have submitted, as any discrepancies may lead to disqualification.

A BPSC official emphasised, "It is the candidate's responsibility to ensure that all details in the application are correct and verified before submission."



To streamline the application process, BPSC has outlined step-by-step instructions on its official website. Candidates are encouraged to read the guidelines thoroughly before proceeding.

The commission has also reminded applicants to adhere strictly to the deadlines, as no extensions will be provided under any circumstances.



Additionally, the notice highlights the importance of following the prescribed format for uploading documents and photographs. The commission warned that applications failing to meet these requirements could face rejection.



Candidates can visit the BPSC official website for further details and updates regarding the 70th CCE. Staying informed and adhering to the guidelines will play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth application process for this highly competitive examination.



This latest notice reflects BPSC's commitment to maintaining transparency and efficiency in its examination process, giving all aspirants an equal opportunity to compete.