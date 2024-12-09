WB gov’t removes TMC leader who criticised state health dept from state medical council

Dr Santanu Sen, a rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Rajya Sabha member who is also a medical practitioner, has been removed as a West Bengal Medical Council member appointed by the state administration on December 6.

Sen had become a rebel following the recent rape and murder of a junior woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August of this year, and at the time, he had made certain comments that were embarrassing to his party, IANS reports.

On August 16, Sen was removed from his position as the spokesperson of the TMC following his criticism of the former principal of RG Kar, as well as the health department of the state which is under the ministership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

TMC legislator and Council President Sudipto Roy, a medical practitioner, wrote to the state Health & Family Welfare department last month, requesting Sen's removal from his position.

Roy stated in his letter to the State Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Narayan Swarup Nigam, that Sen should be removed from the body because he has been absent from six consecutive council meetings since January 1, 2024, without proper reason, and thus, should be considered to have vacated his position.

Finally, the Health and Family Welfare Department approved Roy's recommendation and announced on Friday, December 6, its decision to remove Sen from the council.

However, the state administration has yet to name Sen's replacements. According to state government sources, the replacement's name is scheduled to be disclosed next week.