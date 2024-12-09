UPSC Mains results 2024 expected this week; key updates for candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains result 2024 by the end of this week. Candidates who appeared for the Mains can check their results on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.



The UPSC CSE is conducted in three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interviews. This year, the Prelims took place on June 16, while the Mains were held over five days: September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29.

Furthermore, successful candidates from the Mains will qualify for the next stage, the personality test (interview), scheduled for January 2025.



Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill over 1,000 vacancies in Central services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).

Candidates scoring above the cut-off will be eligible for final recruitment.



Stars from AMU and Jamia

Last year, three students from Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) Residential Coaching Academy excelled in the UPSC exam.

Zufishan Haque ranked 34, followed by Nazia Praveen (670) and Abdullah Zahid (744). Similarly, 31 students from Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) coaching programme made the list, including Nausheen, who secured the 9th rank.



Stay tuned for the latest updates on UPSC CSE Mains results and the upcoming interview process.