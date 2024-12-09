To quit or not to quit: Young professionals talk about navigating toxic workplaces amidst "work-life balance" debate

In addition, the socioeconomic and market conditions in India also play a huge role in worsening the work culture in Indian companies.

“Most young professionals in India are engaged in outsourcing jobs for foreign companies, as India is seen as a source of cheap labour for these services. These jobs involve grunt work for little pay,” says Sailesh Meegada, a former employee of a Big 4 firm from Hyderabad.

He adds that young professionals are stuck in dead-end jobs that involve drudgery and low financial prospects as a result.

However, a lack of job security forces graduates and professionals into a rat race for these positions.

“Because these positions saturate the job market, colleges also produce millions of graduates with the same profile to be able to land them, leading to immense competition. Candidates are forced to work harder not only to land these jobs but also retain them in fear of layoffs,” he explains.

As per Inc42’s Indian start-up layoff tracker, at least 130 start-ups in India have laid off 37,264 employees since late 2022.

This precarity leads to a sense of “pseudo-necessity” to put in longer hours of work and give in to the so-called hustle culture, Sailesh says.

“Professionals are left with a sense of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), and they constantly worry about whether they are working enough. Obviously, a lot of them would end up burnt out, after investing so much time in work that does not satisfy them in any way,” he adds.

In his 2018 book Bullsh*t Jobs: A Theory, American anthropologist David Graeber argued that a majority of jobs in the current labour market are inherently meaningless, and such work, coupled with a work ethic that forces employees to equate their self-worth with their work is harmful to society.

“We have become a civilization based on work — not even “productive work” but work as an end and meaning in itself,” Graeber wrote.

A mindset change needed?

Speaking more on the impact of such work on young professionals’ mental and even physical health, Shree Shetty, a Hyderabad-based marketing professional and freelance mental health practitioner says, “For several working professionals, especially those from Gen Z (1998-2012), working long hours has become a part of their lifestyle. They have internalised the concept of hustling and the need to work longer and harder than necessary.”

She adds that Gen Z has grown up at a time when India’s start-up ecosystem started to boom, and the concept of hustling for success was seen as aspirational.

“Several of these founders and self-help gurus advised youngsters to hustle 24/7, have multiple sources of income and work hard to lead a good life. These left an indelible mark on our impressional minds,” she explained.

Youngsters were so enamoured by this messaging, that they even began to monetise their hobbies, Shree adds.

“Because of this, we are now overworking and don’t have time for anything else, which is eating away at our physical and mental health. The worst part is that we don’t realise it until it is too late,” she laments.

A 2020 study published in the PLOS journal about the health impact of atypical working hours on employees found that those working beyond the regular 9-5 time frame were more likely to experience depressive symptoms at the age of 50, and tended to have disturbed sleep.

“You see people in their late 20s and early 30s having heart attacks and hypertension. You see young women having hormonal imbalances. This is because of the stress they have to undergo at the workplace,” says Shree.

For this reason, she adds, people are tired of working and want to retire by the time they are 40.

According to her, the solution to remedy this is for working professionals to take it easy, and take a step back from work to preserve their mental health, if necessary.

“The techie from Bengaluru earned Rs 1 crore a year; he could probably afford to take a break. Everyone who can afford it must take breaks to focus on themselves. Even if quitting is impossible, or therapy is expensive, they must spend at least an hour a day doing whatever brings them peace,” she states.

The responsibility for employee satisfaction also lies in the hands of companies, argues Rahul.

“Employees need to be paid well, provided opportunities to grow, and given at least two days off in a week for them to feel happy at their workplaces. This will also boost their productivity, and make them feel motivated to work,” he says.