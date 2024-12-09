NMC to penalise medical colleges refusing to pay stipends

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued show-cause notices to 198 medical colleges — 115 government and 83 private — for failing to submit details of stipends given to undergraduate (UG) interns, postgraduate (PG) residents, and senior residents in super specialities for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Several medical interns and resident doctors have reported that they have not received their stipends or have received only half of what was promised.

NMC is reviewing the information provided by medical colleges and intends to levy penalties once it is confirmed that stipends are being withheld, reports Education Times.

According to an India Today report, the NMC issued an official notice declaring that medical colleges' inability to disclose information on stipend payments to interns and residents is being treated seriously.

The colleges listed in the notice have been asked to explain why they should not face penalties for failing to submit the required stipend details.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to provide information on stipends paid to medical interns and residents.