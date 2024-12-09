NEET-UG 2025 exam date: NTA to announce dates soon, key details on eligibility & age limit here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025 exam date shortly. This was stated in a report by GetMyUni.

Once released, the NEET-UG 2025 exam schedule will be updated. Historically, the NEET exam is conducted in May, and based on previous trends, candidates can anticipate the exam to be held in the same month.

Along with the exam date, applicants must carefully review the eligibility criteria. Candidates failing to meet these requirements will be disqualified.



Age restrictions form a significant part of the eligibility criteria. However, the NTA does not enforce any upper age limit, aiming to reduce pressure on financially strained candidates.

The official announcement, expected soon on the NTA website, may include potential changes to the exam date and eligibility criteria for NEET 2025. Once declared, updated details on the NEET 2025 exam date and age-related eligibility will be shared by EdexLive.



Based on prior patterns, the tentative NEET UG 2025 exam date is outlined below:

NEET UG Exam tentative dates:



2025 | May 4, 2025 (Official date to be updated soon)

2024 | May 5, 2024

2023 | May 7, 2023

2022 | July 17, 2022

2021 | September 12, 2021

2020 | September 13, 2020



NEET UG 2025 age restriction details

The minimum age requirement for NEET is 17 years as of December 31, 2025. Thus, candidates must be born on or before December 31, 2008, to qualify. This criterion applies uniformly across all categories, with no relaxation provided.



There is no upper age limit for NEET-UG, and candidates can attempt the exam as many times as they wish. For candidates applying under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota, the same absence of an upper age limit applies.



Previously, candidates above 25 years of age were ineligible for NEET-UG, with Schedule Caste (SC)/ Schedule Tribe (ST)/ Other Backward Class (OBC)/ Persona with Disabilities (PwD) categories granted a five-year relaxation.

However, in March 2022, the Supreme Court of India abolished the upper age limit for all categories.



Keep checking for updates as the NTA’s official announcement is expected soon.