Meet Saksham Gautam, the topper of CLAT 2024

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) revealed the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 on Sunday, December 8, and Saksham Gautam, a Class XII student from Faridabad, bagged the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the exam.

He attends Delhi Public School (DPS) in Faridabad and scored 103.3 out of the total 116 marks. His academic subjects include liberal arts and legal studies.

His journey to a profession in law began when he was in Class VII when his father introduced him to law and other possible careers.

Coming from an engineering family, he decided to pursue his interest in law when he was in Class IX.

His CLAT preparation began in Class XI when he focused on key legal principles in the first year and spent the second year in practice sessions while keeping up with academic studies.

In the meanwhile, he also scored 99 per cent in his high school board exams.

“Rather than overloading with study hours erratically, I tried to keep it consistent with three to four hours a day. My biggest challenge was dealing with low mock scores and distractions such as social media,” Saksham told the Times of India about his preparation strategy.

His outstanding performance has earned him admission to the National Law University (NLU) Bengaluru, one of the country's premier legal education institutes.