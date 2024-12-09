India-Australia collaboration: University of Melbourne official shares thoughts

A

For over 16 years we have worked collaboratively with Indian academic institutions and governments to ensure that a shared approach to cutting-edge technology and research can have the greatest impact possible in both countries.

The university has partnered in India in areas such as education, sustainability, agriculture, water management and much more, and the Global Centre will further enhance opportunities for collaboration and advancement in our transnational research.

Additionally, policy-specific institutes like the university’s Melbourne Disability Institute and Nossal Institute have led substantive, interdisciplinary partnerships with Indian counterparts to explore critical issues in health systems and bioscience research.

The University of Melbourne is also home to two national Asia-focused institutes, providing thought leadership regarding Asia and India-specific engagement for Australians. The Australia India Institute (Aii) and Asialink have been central to the university’s commitment to engaging within India and the broader region of Asia and the Pacific and will seek to utilise the Global Centre to advance their programmes and initiatives.