In competitive exams, is normalisation a broken system or a necessary evil?

Over the past few months, the normalisation process in competitive examinations has become a lightning rod for controversy, sparking widespread protests and legal challenges.

From the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET-PG), students across the country have raised serious concerns about the fairness and transparency of score adjustment methods used to balance varying levels of difficulty across different exam shifts.

Normalisation, a statistical tool designed to ensure parity between candidates attempting the same exam in multiple shifts, has been criticised for its supposedly opaque formulas and questionable execution.

While exam-conducting bodies argue that it is a necessary logistical measure, students claim it often favours a select few while penalising others, especially in fact-based exams where determining question difficulty is inherently subjective.

The issue has reached a boiling point, with student protests erupting in Prayagraj last month over the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (UPPSC) reliance on normalisation for its multi-shift exams.

In Bihar, aspirants clashed with police wielding lathis last week, while protesting the anticipated use of normalisation in the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, fearing it could lead to unfair scoring.

Similarly, NEET-PG aspirants have accused the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) of using flawed normalisation formulas, leading to discrepancies in state counselling merit lists.

The dissatisfaction culminates tomorrow, December 10, as the Supreme Court prepares to hear a pivotal case challenging NEET-PG’s normalisation process after deferring it six times since September. The case’s outcome could set a precedent for how competitive exams are conducted in India.

As exam authorities attempt to defend normalisation as a logistical necessity, students are left questioning the trade-offs being made — between cost efficiency and fairness, between administrative convenience and their futures.