IIT Kharagpur drops show-cause notices on teachers following apologies

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur informed yesterday, December 12 that 18 academics who received show cause notices on disciplinary grounds have been pardoned after they apologised for their actions, and their cases have been cleared.

"Of the 85 professors who were showcaused on December 6, 18 have had their cases condoned after they expressed apology for their actions," the statement from the institute read.

The remaining professors who reacted to the notices were told that "no further action is being taken against them," despite their conduct being viewed as "vitiated", PTI reports.

IIT Kharagpur has, however, "reserved the legal rights in the matter."

According to an institute spokesperson, sixty-two professors have been told to "refrain from any activity which is violative of the statute and/or service rules of the institute or such other similar acts as may be construed as violative" in the future.

Initially, four IIT Teachers' Association office bearers on November 12 were issued the show cause notices, following their September 20 letter to the Union Education Ministry claiming nepotism and arbitrary faculty recruitment.

The institute refuted the charges, claiming transparency and impartiality in the recruitment process.