Google and NCERT join hands to revolutionise education in India

Google has partnered with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to enhance access to quality education across India. This was stated in a report by IANS.



As part of this initiative, NCERT will launch YouTube channels tailored to the curriculum for Classes I to XII in the coming months. These channels will provide engaging educational content in 29 Indian languages, including Indian Sign Language, to empower students, parents, and teachers nationwide.



“Learning has always been at the heart of YouTube. And, in India, where accessible education is crucial for unlocking the nation's potential, YouTube can help make learning content more accessible through innovative partnerships, tools, and resources,” said Jonathan Katzman, Director of Product Management, YouTube Learning, in a blog post.



Furthermore, Google has also teamed up with the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) to expand credentialled courses. These 50 courses, ranging from sciences and literature to rocket propulsion, offer learners outside the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) system an opportunity to earn IIT-certified credentials via the NPTEL-SWAYAM portal.



In addition, YouTube has introduced Key Concepts, an AI-powered feature that highlights definitions from Google’s Knowledge Graph, and Quizzes to reinforce learning. With integrations like Google Classroom and partnerships with EdTech platforms such as Quizizz and Teachmint, YouTube is enhancing learning experiences globally.



The platform also plans to expand its free Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses, including those on Generative AI and Responsible AI, to seven Indian languages.