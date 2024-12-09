Four months since RG Kar rape-murder: Have protesting doctors' demands been fulfilled? Check this report card

This is not the only protest call issued by the front. In the past, about a month-long hunger strike, boycotting of duties, letters to the officials, nationwide outrage, and whatnot, was organised! Despite significant demonstrations and programmes organised by the front in the state, there seems to be no significant change in the situation on ground.

To recall, in September 2024, during the days of the protest, the front put forth a charter of five points demanding, primarily, justice for Abhaya. The charter included, punishment for the accused, implementation of safety measures, an end to the existing alleged threat culture, and more.

EdexLive endeavoured to find out if the demands have been fulfilled. Here are the findings:

1. Justice for Abhaya

With justice for Abhaya as their first demand, the front urged for an expedited investigation and immediate punishment of culprits without any delays.

On August 23, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case from the state government-formed SIT (Special Investigation Team) to the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI). On October 7, charges were framed against prime accused Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer. Although he was charged under sections 64 (rape), 66 (causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state), and 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), Roy claims that he is being framed.

The case trial is still underway.

A Supreme Court case is also ongoing.

2. Punishment for Dr Sandip Ghosh, removal of DME, DHS and HS

The doctors demanded the removal of the former principal of RG Kar, Dr Sandip Ghosh, for allegedly tampering with the evidence of the crime. Additionally, the removal of the Director of Medical Education (DME), the Director of Health Sciences (DHS), and the Health Secretary (HS) for being involved directly or indirectly in the corruption of the healthcare system, was also demanded.

In September first week, Dr Ghosh was suspended and later was taken into custody as he was named in the CBI report for financial irregularities in the RG Kar college.

Moreover, on September 17, the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Swasthya Bhavan issued transfer orders to the DME, DHS and other officials.

3. Action against incompetent police authority

Alleging that despite being in control, the police couldn't handle the crime scene or control the vandalism and property damage at RG Kar by a mob, the doctors demanded the removal of the then Commissioner of Police (CP), Vineet Goyal, and Deputy Commissioners of the North and Central zones.

Dated September 17, Home Secretary Nandini Chakravorty issued orders to appoint the concerned Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the post newly assigned and transferred Kolkata Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, to the post of ADG & IGP, STF, WB (Additional Direct General & Inspector-General of Police, State Security, West Bengal).

It may be noted that the doctors demanded the removal of the officials, but the government has transferred them.