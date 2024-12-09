Four months since RG Kar rape-murder: Have protesting doctors' demands been fulfilled? Check this report card

It has been exactly four months since the rape and murder of postgraduate intern Abhaya (name changed) at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024. However, the movement demanding justice for Abhaya is still on. Today, December 9, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF) organised a protest gathering at RG Kar Hospital premises.
"In protest against all these, WBJDF will have a protest gathering program tomorrow, December 9, 4 pm at RG Cor Hospital's premises. We invite all those who are committed to keep the fire of memorial and protest alive, intensify the flow of movement on 9th August. Those who can't come, do their own protest programs in their own areas, in memory of Abhaya!," the WBJDF wrote on their Instagram on December 8, 2024.
This is not the only protest call issued by the front. In the past, about a month-long hunger strike, boycotting of duties, letters to the officials, nationwide outrage, and whatnot, was organised! Despite significant demonstrations and programmes organised by the front in the state, there seems to be no significant change in the situation on ground.
To recall, in September 2024, during the days of the protest, the front put forth a charter of five points demanding, primarily, justice for Abhaya. The charter included, punishment for the accused, implementation of safety measures, an end to the existing alleged threat culture, and more.
EdexLive endeavoured to find out if the demands have been fulfilled. Here are the findings:
1. Justice for Abhaya
With justice for Abhaya as their first demand, the front urged for an expedited investigation and immediate punishment of culprits without any delays.
On August 23, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case from the state government-formed SIT (Special Investigation Team) to the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI). On October 7, charges were framed against prime accused Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer. Although he was charged under sections 64 (rape), 66 (causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state), and 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), Roy claims that he is being framed.
The case trial is still underway.
A Supreme Court case is also ongoing.
2. Punishment for Dr Sandip Ghosh, removal of DME, DHS and HS
The doctors demanded the removal of the former principal of RG Kar, Dr Sandip Ghosh, for allegedly tampering with the evidence of the crime. Additionally, the removal of the Director of Medical Education (DME), the Director of Health Sciences (DHS), and the Health Secretary (HS) for being involved directly or indirectly in the corruption of the healthcare system, was also demanded.
In September first week, Dr Ghosh was suspended and later was taken into custody as he was named in the CBI report for financial irregularities in the RG Kar college.
Moreover, on September 17, the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Swasthya Bhavan issued transfer orders to the DME, DHS and other officials.
3. Action against incompetent police authority
Alleging that despite being in control, the police couldn't handle the crime scene or control the vandalism and property damage at RG Kar by a mob, the doctors demanded the removal of the then Commissioner of Police (CP), Vineet Goyal, and Deputy Commissioners of the North and Central zones.
Dated September 17, Home Secretary Nandini Chakravorty issued orders to appoint the concerned Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the post newly assigned and transferred Kolkata Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, to the post of ADG & IGP, STF, WB (Additional Direct General & Inspector-General of Police, State Security, West Bengal).
It may be noted that the doctors demanded the removal of the officials, but the government has transferred them.
4. Robust security measures
Under their fourth demand, the front urged for
- Installations of CCTV cameras
- Increase in resting rooms for on-duty doctors
- Increase in female security
- Proper security arrangements outside wards and operation theatre (OTs)
- Panic buttons in wards
- 24-hour doctors canteen
- Centrally monitored real-time bed vacancy and occupancy in all government hospitals
- Removal of non-medical individuals from the Assistant Superintendent position
- Professional counselling for patient-doctor interaction
- Properly managed internal complaints committee (ICC) and others.
Even as demands for justice continue, concerns about the college's deteriorating infrastructure resurfaced on November 14, when the ceiling of an operation theatre collapsed. While no injuries were reported as the theatre was not in use at the time of the collapse, junior doctors expressed alarm.
Speaking to EdexLive about the progress made in fulfilling these demands, WBJDF member Debashish Halder said, "The only positive outcomes are: CCTVs have been installed in various government medical colleges and there has been some progress in providing resting rooms for doctors, drinking water and food."
"Although the government claims that 90 per cent of arrangements have been made, it is not as per the requirement," Halder points out. Besides, civic volunteers have been removed and have been replaced with contractual workers, he informed, recalling that their demand was replacing civic volunteers with police officials.
5. End of threat culture
The demands made under the fifth point are:
- Resident doctors associations (RDA) and student union elections in all medical colleges
- Disciplinary action against those accused of threat culture
- Transparent & democratic WBMC election
It is learnt that in a meeting with Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister assured that student union elections will be held in March 2025. Additionally, regarding RDAs, the CM said that these associations are formed by resident doctors and are not supervised by the state, he told EdexLive.
Further, in attempts to punish those accused of threat culture, Halder recalled that respective colleges formed inquiry committees, and as a course of action, the alleged accused have been suspended or given other punishments. However, a certain section of those accused approached the court stating that they were suspended illegally, he added.
"It is disappointing to see that no progress has been made in breaking the cycle of threat culture. Instead of taking action they are reinstating kingpins of threat culture and giving clear chit which indirectly promotes threat culture," Halder supposed.
Commenting on the whole matter, Halder expressed discontentment and said, "Our main allegation was against Dr Sandip Ghosh about tampering with evidence. However, no supplementary chargesheet has been filed so far."
"We are still out on the streets, and the movement Justice for Abhaya is still on. In today's protest gathering, there was a candle vigil in the remembrance of Abhaya. Let's hope that justice is served and our demands are fulfilled," Halder concluded.