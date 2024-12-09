Delhi schools bomb threat hoax sparks panic, raises law and order concerns

Over 40 schools in Delhi, including Delhi Public School (DPS) RK Puram and GD Goenka School in Paschim Vihar, received bomb threats via email, prompting immediate police action. After thorough searches, authorities declared the threats a hoax. This was stated in a report by NDTV.



The email, accessed by NDTV, was sent at 11.38 pm, yesterday, Sunday, December 8, claiming multiple bombs had been planted on the premises. It read, "The bombs are small and hidden very well," and demanded $30,000 to defuse them.

Furthermore, the sender warned, "It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs."



Delhi Police are investigating the sender's IP address and tracking the source of the email.



The threats disrupted the usual morning routine as school buses arrived, parents dropped off children, and staff prepared for assembly. GD Goenka School alerted the Delhi Fire Department at 6.15 am, followed by DPS RK Puram at 7.06 am.

Bomb squads, dog units, and local police rushed to the schools for search operations. "So far, nothing suspicious has been found," a police official confirmed.



The situation drew sharp criticism from political leaders. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded answers from Home Minister Amit Shah, posting on X (formerly Twitter), "The people of Delhi have never seen such a bad state of law and order in Delhi before. Amit Shah ji should come and answer the people of Delhi."



Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government over the increase in bomb threats, murders, and other crimes. "The law and order situation in Delhi has never been so bad before. The BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security to the people of Delhi," she wrote.



Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia voiced concern, telling ANI, "I have not seen such a state of fear in Delhi. It shocks us that our children are not safe. BJP has induced an environment of fear in Delhi. Law & order situation has collapsed in Delhi... If the national capital is not safe, what is the central government doing?"



The threats come weeks after an explosion outside a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar. That incident damaged the school wall, nearby shops, and vehicles.