Delhi school news: Chaos in the capital amid pollution and protests

Delhi is facing a challenging time, grappling with pollution and ongoing protests. The city is abuzz with the Delhi Chalo protests, as farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh organise nationwide demonstrations demanding fair prices, Minimum Support Price (MSP), agricultural reforms, and more. This was stated in a report by Times Now.

These protests have led to frequent traffic jams, leaving students and parents anxious about potential school closures.

Furthermore, farmers called off their protests, yesterday, Sunday, December 8 after some demonstrators were injured in clashes involving tear gas shelling by Haryana security personnel.

As a result, it is expected that Delhi schools will remain open today, December 9, 2024.

Parents should note that no official announcement regarding school closures has been made.

For any concerns, they are advised to contact the respective school administration for clarification.

Schools closed earlier due to low AQI

Previously, Delhi schools were shut owing to dangerously high pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 450 mark in areas like Patparganj, RK Puram, and Shadipur.

However, after the Supreme Court approved a relaxation of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from Level IV to Level II, the Directorate of Education (DoE) allowed schools to reopen from December 5, 2024.

In a similar line of news, over 40 schools in Delhi, including Delhi Public School (DPS) RK Puram and GD Goenka School in Paschim Vihar, received bomb threats via email, prompting immediate police action. After thorough searches, authorities declared the threats a hoax. This was stated in a report by NDTV.

The email was sent at 11.38 pm, yesterday, Sunday, December 8, claiming multiple bombs had been planted on the premises. It read, "The bombs are small and hidden very well," and demanded $30,000 to defuse them.