Delhi-NCR start-up employees fired after claiming to experience stress in company survey

Could you imagine your employers firing you because you were too stressed at work? In a case of reality being stranger than speculation, this happened recently to employees at an Indian start-up company.

YesMadam, a salon home service start-up based out of the Delhi-National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR), has found itself in controversy, facing internet backlash after allegedly firing its employees who claimed to experience "significant stress" owing to workload in a survey.

What is bizarre is that the survey was conducted by the company itself.

A screenshot of an email from the company's Human Resources (HR) manager announcing the decision went viral on social media, after being shared by Shitiz Dogra, Associate Director of Digital Marketing at IndiGo on his LinkedIn account.