Delhi-NCR start-up employees fired after claiming to experience stress in company survey

Could you imagine your employers firing you because you were too stressed at work? In a case of reality being stranger than speculation, this happened recently to employees at an Indian start-up company.
YesMadam, a salon home service start-up based out of the Delhi-National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR), has found itself in controversy, facing internet backlash after allegedly firing its employees who claimed to experience "significant stress" owing to workload in a survey.
What is bizarre is that the survey was conducted by the company itself.
A screenshot of an email from the company's Human Resources (HR) manager announcing the decision went viral on social media, after being shared by Shitiz Dogra, Associate Director of Digital Marketing at IndiGo on his LinkedIn account.
In the email, the HR manager revealed that the reason for conducting the survey was to assess the stress levels experienced by the employees of their company. However, the company decided that they were “parting ways” with employees who experienced “major stress”, India Today reports.
“As a company committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment, we have carefully considered the feedback. To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress,” reads the now-viral screenshot of the mail.
However, the authenticity of the screenshot could not be verified.
Reacting to the tweet, several users on X sharply criticised the YesMadam for its decision, and the manner in which it was announced.
Several users also called out the HR department of the company for allegedly betraying the employees’ trust.
The company has yet to respond to the controversy.