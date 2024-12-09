CUET-UG, PG to see major overhaul in 2025; UGC to release revised guidelines soon

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions is set to undergo significant changes in 2025, as per University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. This was stated in PTI.



The UGC had formed an expert panel to review various aspects of the CUET-UG and PG exams. "Based on feedback from past years, it is also essential to continuously improve the examination process to provide a better, more efficient, and conducive environment for students taking CUET," Kumar told PTI.



Furthermore, the expert panel has evaluated the test’s structure, number of papers, duration, syllabus alignment, and operational logistics. "The commission considered these recommendations in a recent meeting," he added.



The UGC plans to release a draft proposal outlining the revised guidelines for CUET-UG and PG 2025, inviting feedback from students, parents, teachers, and institutions.



In addition to this, the inaugural CUET-UG in 2022 faced technical glitches and required score normalisation due to exams being conducted in multiple shifts. In 2024, the hybrid-mode test was cancelled in Delhi just a day before its scheduled date, citing logistical reasons.



The forthcoming revisions aim to address these challenges and improve the exam experience.