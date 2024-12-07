Ratlam, MP: Three children traumatised after being forced to say 'Jai Shri Ram'

Three Muslim children, who were assaulted and forced to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by a Hindu youth weeks ago in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, are still in trauma and unable to talk about the incident. The three minors, aged seven, 10 and 12, are residents of the Ashok Nagar Sabzi Pharosh area in Ratlam, as stated in a report by Maktoob Media.

It is learnt that they had gone to visit Amrit Sagar Pond, where the incident occurred. The incident came to light on Wednesday, December 4, when a video of it went viral.

Speaking about the incident with Maktoob Media, Siraj, a local journalist, said the children were smoking cigarettes in a garden. A man approached them and beat them up, objecting to their smoking. When the children were hit, they shouted “Allah.” Upon hearing the word, the man became more aggressive and beat them further.

“The younger child is in trauma. He has become mentally disturbed. The children are not talking to anyone. The youngest child is an orphan, as his parents died in an accident,” said Siraj.

The viral video shows the man repeatedly hitting the children and forcing them to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ He continued hitting them with a slipper even after the children complied and shouted “Jai Shri Ram.”

Viral video

The man can be heard scolding the children for saying “Allah.” “What did you say? Did you say ‘Allah’? Did you say ‘Allah’?” he said while slapping one of the children's face.

Then the children started saying “Bhagwan” and “Jai Shri Ram.” “Won’t say Allah again,” one child said as he was being beaten. The man was seen laughing and abusing them, while another person filmed the act.

As the video went viral on social media, protests broke out demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. Local Muslims gheraoed the DT Nagar police station on Wednesday night, December 4. Subsequently, a zero FIR was filed at Manak Chowk police station, reported Maktoob Media.

However, demanding the arrest of the accused, the protesters continued until 10 pm. The demonstration ended after local Muslim activist Imran Khokar intervened to pacify the protesters.

Police information

Several police officers were present at the spot and tried to calm the situation. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Khakha said that the viral video is over a month old, and the cyber team has been asked to take action regarding the video.

“The police are looking for the accused. An FIR has been filed against the unknown for assault, abuse, issuing death threats, and hurting religious sentiments,” he said.

The FIR was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including 296, 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 196, and 3(5).

Talking about the incident, Khokhar said, “This is an inhuman act. Nowadays, youths who are addicted and misled about their religion have beaten up those children. They were assaulted inhumanely due to their religious identity. They were thrashed so badly that you will get goosebumps if you watch the video.” Further, he revealed that, "The children were in trauma and scared. They were counselled and pacified."

“Children can belong to any religion. Assaulting them for their religious identity is wrong. Such people should be boycotted. This is not acceptable in any civilised society. We should take legal action in this regard. I demand that the government bring a special act against those who target children due to their religious identity,” he said, reported Maktoob Media.