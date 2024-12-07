Rajasthan HC dismisses plea on NEET PG 2024 counselling; Round 1 state provisional list out

On December 6, 2024, the Rajasthan High Court dismissed a petition alleging an erroneous merit list in the state National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling 2024, stating "there is no apparent arbitrariness or illegality". Following this, the SMS Medical College, Jaipur, has declared the Rajasthan NEET PG round 1 provisional allotment 2024, as reported by Careers 360.



A group of 45 doctors approached the high court challenging the provisional state merit list issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for Rajasthan NEET PG admissions. The court, which resumed hearing on the matter on Friday, December 6, has also dismissed its earlier stay order on the state counselling process.



Taking note of the court decision on NEET PG 2024, the SMS Medical College, Jaipur has notified the provisional allotment results for a total of 1,506 candidates for admission into Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS) and PG diploma courses.



The court order read, "This Court is satisfied with the explanation given by the Executive Director, NBEMS and there appears to be no illegality or arbitrariness in the result so prepared. The altered merit position is bound to happen and is unavoidable. As a matter of tact, it is not a discrepancy at all. The Board has uniformly applied method of percentãe They have taken help of the experts on the subject."

The doctors approached the Rajasthan High Court claiming the state merit list published by the NBEMS on November 22 had errors. The petitioners were working as medical officers with the state and were entitled to bonus marks to the extent of 10, 20 and 30 per cent based on the length of their services in the rural areas or difficult areas.



The Rajasthan NEET PG merit list 2024 raised concerns, subsequently, as the ranks were significantly changed. The candidates who were lower in the All India Ment List have come higher in the state merit list so prepared by the respondents, Careers 360 reported.