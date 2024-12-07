Punjab Minister said Rs 92 crore released to 250 colleges under Post-Matric scholarship scheme

Today, Saturday, December 7, Punjab Minister of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Baljit Kaur said that the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government allocated Rs 92 crore to 250 colleges from the 2024-25 budget under the Post Matric Scholarship for Scheduled Caste (SC) Students scheme. Addressing the media, Kaur shared the difficulties being faced by the scheme and said that with the AAP government's rule in the state, a total of Rs 92 crore was released to 250 colleges.



"Rs 1.563 crore were pending since 2023, and since 2023 we have allocated a total of Rs 92 crores to 250 colleges which were affected due to the Congress government in rule here," said Kaur. Further, Kaur accused the previous Congress government of stopping the release of the funds, as reported by ANI.



Adding more, Kaur said, "The Post Metric Scholarship scheme, sponsored by the central government, is for the poor students and for those who face difficulties while completing their education. Changes were made in the scheme when Congress was ruling in such a manner that no money was given for the scheme."

Pleas to centre

Moreover, Kaur appealed to the Central government to release the 60 per cent shares in the scheme. "The Central Government should also release its 60 per cent share in this scheme soon because the Punjab Government has already released its entire share," she added.



The minister also promised that the children would not be deprived of their education, and appeals were being made to the government to release the funds. "Children of the poor will not be deprived of education, and we are appealing to the government to release the funds for the scheme," the minister said.



The Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme aims to focus on children from poor households and provide them with financial assistance at the post-matriculation or post-secondary stage to help them complete their education.